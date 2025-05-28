Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in 3M by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in 3M by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 349,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,095,000 after purchasing an additional 182,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

