Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $517.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.