Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $61,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,591,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,403 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

