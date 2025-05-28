Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

