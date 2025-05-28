5,100 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.24. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.