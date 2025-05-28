Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.01 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ES opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

