Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $122.57, with a volume of 1113174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 421.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.