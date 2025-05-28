Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $122.57, with a volume of 1113174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group Price Performance
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 421.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Read More
