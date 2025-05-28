Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 14942470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 4.0%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.