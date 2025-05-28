Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 14942470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 4.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.