Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 2,300 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $86,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,600.57. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $262,976.34.

On Friday, March 7th, Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on YELP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 307.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.