Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 104,840,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 35,014,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Trading Up 26.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Get Technology Minerals alerts:

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.