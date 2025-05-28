Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 251.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of APO stock opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.