GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $476.01 and last traded at $470.88, with a volume of 2939615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion and a PE ratio of 84.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.