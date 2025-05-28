Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading 21.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) was up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.75. Approximately 219,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,186% from the average daily volume of 9,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Taiga Building Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.84.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

