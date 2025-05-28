Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $300.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

