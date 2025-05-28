Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

