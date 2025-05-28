Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

