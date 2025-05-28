Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,864,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

