Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 411.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,500.17 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,266.72 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,912.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,971.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.31.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

