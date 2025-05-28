Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $189,038.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,005.24. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,363,431.37. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,788 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

