Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

