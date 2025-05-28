Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 29,661 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,661 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

