Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

