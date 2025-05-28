Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 25,074 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

