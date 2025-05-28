2,261,817 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,261,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 368,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Generation Bio by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.76. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 782.86% and a negative return on equity of 104.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

