Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,142 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

