Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,465,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. The trade was a 25.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $432.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.