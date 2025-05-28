Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $203,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

ETHE stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

