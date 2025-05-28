Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 16,462 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sasol Trading Up 0.2%

SSL stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Sasol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.