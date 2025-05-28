Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,947,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,501,000 after purchasing an additional 750,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,329,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,998,000 after buying an additional 13,880,446 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 237,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,547,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 341,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

