Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

