Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 9,451 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,151,000 after acquiring an additional 315,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,043 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

