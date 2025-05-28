Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Carvana by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.65.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,592,340. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,313 shares of company stock valued at $154,623,772. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $313.00 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $313.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.54. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 199.36 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.