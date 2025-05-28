First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $8.91. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 41,199 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 3.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.83.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.27%.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

