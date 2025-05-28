Copia Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

