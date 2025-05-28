Copia Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6%
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).
