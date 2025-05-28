Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 33,001 shares changing hands.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc is focused on generating value through the acquisition and development of quality mining projects in the Americas, in addition to identifying opportunities across industries for active investments. It holds mineral exploration interests in the East Sullivan property in Quebec and various investments in public and private entities.

