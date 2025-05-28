Copia Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

