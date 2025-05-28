Copia Wealth Management Invests $188,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,175,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

