Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.94. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 3,170 shares traded.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

