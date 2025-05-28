iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 373551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.