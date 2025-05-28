John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and traded as low as $15.73. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 44,580 shares.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
