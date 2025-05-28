John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and traded as low as $15.73. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 44,580 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

