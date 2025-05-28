Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.88. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 598,081 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,383.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Workhorse Group worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

