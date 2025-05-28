USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. USD Partners shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 49,619 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
USD Partners Stock Performance
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
