iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 1848770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,511 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,326,000. Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,782,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,656,000 after acquiring an additional 775,570 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.