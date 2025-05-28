Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,472,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

