1,379 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.