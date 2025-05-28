Copia Wealth Management Invests $145,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

