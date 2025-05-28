Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $10.36 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 159,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after acquiring an additional 521,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

