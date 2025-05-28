Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,843,000 after buying an additional 19,115,413 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,163 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,895,000 after purchasing an additional 976,332 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 502,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 250,092 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.