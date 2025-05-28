Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Buys New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $383.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,725.57. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

