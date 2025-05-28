Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.5% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $724.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

